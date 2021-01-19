Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 14.1%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,084,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,309.0 days.

KBSTF remained flat at $$5.30 during trading on Tuesday. Kobe Steel has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, the Americas, other countries in Asia, and Europe. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

