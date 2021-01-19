Short Interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rises By 19.6%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,570. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.