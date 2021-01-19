Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 14.8%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 152,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $497.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

