Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expands By 18.2%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 4,319 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $181,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,495 shares of company stock valued at $21,628,957. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 233.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,999 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 299,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

