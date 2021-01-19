Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 17.4%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDXAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 25,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,062. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

