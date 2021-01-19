Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Rises By 16.6%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.3 days.

OTCMKTS TRAUF remained flat at $$10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Transurban Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

