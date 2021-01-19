Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declines By 22.1%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 303,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

