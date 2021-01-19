Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,537% from the average daily volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

