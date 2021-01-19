Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.37% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,681. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

