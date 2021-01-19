Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) (CVE:VIPR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.41. Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 2,596 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPR.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIPR)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

