SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Raised to $15.50 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SILV. Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

