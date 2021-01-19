Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,368,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 19,966,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 271.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBMFF. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

SBMFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

