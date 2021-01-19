Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $14,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 287,799 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

