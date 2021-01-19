SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Up 39.8% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 52.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $77,890.55 and $14,621.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00527790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.29 or 0.03908840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

