SL Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 42.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of CAG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,249,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,544. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.