SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SLM traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 135537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

