Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post sales of $19.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.73 million and the highest is $19.64 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $47.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $116.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.73 million to $116.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.44 million, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $155.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 486,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

