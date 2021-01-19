SmartCredit Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded 108.3% higher against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00008566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00118072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072893 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00251375 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,978.21 or 0.96982175 BTC.

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.

