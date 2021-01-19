SmartMesh (SMT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $2.50 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00057877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00532658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00042281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.73 or 0.03907147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015691 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.