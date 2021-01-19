Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 380,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,170,518. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $57.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $2,034,471.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,627,841 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

