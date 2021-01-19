Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

