Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Snap-on by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

SNA stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

