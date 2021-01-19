SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.87. 10,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

