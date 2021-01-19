Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Update

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $$100.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLOIY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

