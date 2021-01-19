Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SOFO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of -0.14. Sonic Foundry has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

