Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.48. 945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $296.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $27.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 87,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

