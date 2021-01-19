Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

RHI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

