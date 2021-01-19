Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 552 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,842,186. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $168.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

