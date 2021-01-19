Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 321,131 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 99,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

