Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,248.33 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,173.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total transaction of $5,006,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

