Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 270,300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Valvoline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.