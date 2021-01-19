Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 637 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after buying an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,063.7% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

