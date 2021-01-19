Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Seeyond increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

Shares of TTD opened at $785.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $868.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.99, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,140 shares of company stock valued at $32,913,231. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

