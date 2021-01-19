Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,323 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Best Buy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

