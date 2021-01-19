SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 68.6% Higher Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $21.21 million and $2.08 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00526860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.51 or 0.03915288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012462 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,296,308,283 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.