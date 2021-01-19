SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. 411,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,919,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

