SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,186,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 714,796 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 1,064,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,774. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

