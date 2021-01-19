SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $84.06.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

