SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $109.40. 369,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,002. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

