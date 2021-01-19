SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 690,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,870. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.