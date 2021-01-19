Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $457,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,343 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

