Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 17,596 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,596 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 234,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,830.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 968.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after buying an additional 3,200,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,938,545. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

