Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 84,100 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,100 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IDHD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

