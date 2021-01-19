Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,072 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. 26,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.