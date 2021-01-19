Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 815,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE SR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Spire by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

