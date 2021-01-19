Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L)’s (SPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

SPT stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 254 ($3.32). The stock had a trading volume of 694,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

Get Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) alerts:

In other Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) news, insider Paula Bell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £128,500 ($167,886.07). Insiders purchased 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,170 in the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.