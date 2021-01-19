Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in HP were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 6,787,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

