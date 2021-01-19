Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR remained flat at $$22.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,902,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

