Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

