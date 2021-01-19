Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $415,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 289.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 140166 lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.11.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

